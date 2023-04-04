THE historic cavalcade of Tamworth Country Music Festivals gone by will never return, festival manager Barry Harley confirmed.
But, organisers are "100 per cent" working on a new model, which must be endorsed despite "four or five" conflicting components, he said.
Tamworth residents and the wider community gave feedback on this year's country music festival at a meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
A panel of venue operators, members of Tamworth Regional Council, accommodation providers, and the Tamworth Business Chamber discussed opportunities to improve the event.
Thanks to pressure from Tamworth councillors and constituents since the festival, panellists addressed the cancelling of the cavalcade, and mayor Russell Webb said as well as the safety concerns, it is no longer economic to make floats.
Community members also raised the issue that there is less support for independent artists than those who are big names, and that Riverside campgrounds opened earlier than other sites and cornered business.
Star Track were unable to deliver to Peel Street, accessibility was an issue, and the popularity of the end of the 10 days for festivalgoers and artists, meant it was harder for business and accommodation to sell the first half of the week.
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney said cafe and restaurant trade sales were "ok", but that the beginning of the festival started slow.
Businesses recommended developing a live communication with event organisers, to be told they don't need the staff, Mr Sweeney said.
Entertainment venues and Pub Group representatives said online sales were more prevalent than in previous years, with between 85 and 95 per cent of sales being made online.
TAMWORTH Country Music Festival event organiser Barry Harley said there were more than 1800 scheduled events, more than 600 artists performing in more than 80 venues, and 288 registered buskers in 2023.
And 60 stores on Peel Street rejected applications to use their shopfront as a busking spot, he said.
Almost 50 per cent of buskers were from NSW, 43.4 per cent were from outside the state, and 10 per cent were made up of local talent.
Media descended on the country music capital with 170 visiting media, creating almost 13,000 positive media mentions, and equalling the advertising equivalent of almost $5 million, Mr Harley said.
First timers made up 13.2 per cent of visitors, which is good news for Mr Harley.
"It indicates our marketing is accurately getting to new markets, to get them into town," he said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
