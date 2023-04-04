Motorists trying to reach Manilla Road from Moonbi will be hindered for months as council repairs a flood-prone road.
Tamworth Regional Council closed a causeway on Davidsons Lane without notice on April 3, after repeated flooding caused significant damage.
"Unfortunately, we're in a position where we have to close the causeway to traffic and protect people from vehicle harm or personal harm," Tamworth Regional Council's transport operations manager Murray Russell said.
People in the area are used to road closures when the creek rises and often drive through once the water starts to recede, but Mr Russell said this time the damage to the causeway is too extensive to pass through safely.
Council will be taking extra steps to ensure motorists can't ignore road closure signs.
"We've already seen vehicles that are prepared to drive around a series of road closed signs, so we'll be installing concrete barriers so that you physically won't be able to get through," he said.
The road is used by a few hundred people each day, but Mr Russell said Bournes Lane is a suitable alternative for travellers moving on the popular route between Moonbi and Hallsville.
"We've been aware that it's been in need of replacement, and council has been seeking to upgrade the route from Moonbi into Hallsville, and has secured federal and state funding towards that," he said.
"Unfortunately, the causeway hasn't lasted the test of time and has failed before we've been able to start construction on the new upgrade," Mr Russell said.
The causeway will be improved with a $700,000 project to install concrete box culverts, which will allow water to pass under the road.
The contract for the project has already been awarded but the company isn't available to move onsite for 3-5 weeks.
Once they get started, a part of Davidsons Lane will be closed for months.
Many other projects are also underway in the Moore Creek area as the suburb continues growing, including works on Upper Moore Creek Road and Moonbi Gap Road.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
