A SPORTING coach is staring down the barrel of a jail sentence for grooming a teenage girl in Tamworth.
The man, now aged in his 20s, appeared in Tamworth District Court for a sentence hearing after admitting to two charges.
The man cannot be identified to protect the identity of the victim, who was underage at the time of the man's offending.
The case centres on SnapChat images exchanged during a period in 2021, but the court heard much of the material had not been recovered by investigators.
Defence barrister Steven Doupe said his client has pleaded guilty to charges of using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16; and using a carriage service to transmit child abuse matter to self.
He took the stand in his sentencing hearing and told Judge Andrew Coleman "I'm very remorseful".
He said after the lengthy police and legal process, he had insight into his offending now, and the impact it has had on his victim.
Under cross examination from Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions solicitor Isabel Kallinosis, he said he now realised his conduct on the victim "could affect her in many ways", and in years to come.
He said he now understood "she's been involved in a case so serious", at such a young age.
Ms Kallinosis said "the duration of the offending is significant" and said the communication between the pair was several months and escalated to several times a week, which showed the gravity of offending.
"The duration and frequency ... elevates the importance," she submitted.
"It was a real child he was engaging with."
She submitted the man was in a position of power in the sporting code as a coach, and conceded he was not the victim's coach but "the offending was done for sexual gratification".
The Crown and defence are at loggerheads on whether exceptional circumstances apply in the case for a sentence of imprisonment.
The Commonwealth offences carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years' imprisonment, and the court has been told an intensive corrections order (ICO) - or jail term in the community - is not available because of the nature of the offending.
Judge Coleman said "it's a very difficult case, it seems to me".
"There was no profit, or no distribution," he told the court.
"He's got an unblemished record, I have regard to his youth ... rehabilitation, which I'm bound to take into account."
The court heard the man had worked for some time at a local Tamworth business.
Judge Coleman said the case "troubles" him and he needed time to consider the sentence.
"Your bail will continue on the same conditions," he said, adjourning the case for sentence.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
