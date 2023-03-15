A MAN accused of supplying drugs in Tamworth will front a hearing later this year after talks between lawyers failed to resolve the case.
Travis Cain Reid, 26, will defend the four charges that were levelled against him after police raided a West Tamworth home in November, last year.
Tamworth Local Court heard this week that Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Sam Emery had made representations to police but they had been refused and a hearing date was needed.
He told the court it would involve legal argument and about three hours should be set aside, to be "cautious".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said there was also search warrant footage to comb through.
"Do your best to narrow down the issues," magistrate Julie Soars said.
Reid has remained behind bars since his arrest four months ago.
"No application for bail today," Ms Soars said.
Reid's release was formally refused and the case was adjourned for hearing in Tamworth Local Court in June.
Reid has pleaded not guilty to two counts of supplying a prohibited drug; and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
He was charged after Oxley officers attached to the specialist Operation Mongoose team raided a Cossa Street home in West Tamworth about 8.30am on November 10 after extensive investigations.
Police allege illegal drugs, including heroin and cocaine, were found inside a bag which also contained Reid's identification.
Police said cash, mobile phones, drugs, clothing and bags were seized for forensic examination during the search.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
