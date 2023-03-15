The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Juan Sampson

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The young man is defending the charges and will front a hearing in Tamworth Local Court later this month. File picture

A YOUNG man has been "prejudiced" by delays after state prosecutors dropped a charge and returned his case to police eight months after his arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.