The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Travis Cain Reid's drug supply matter adjourned in court after West Tamworth raid

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TALKS are set to be held between the defence and police in the case of a Tamworth man facing drug supply charges after officers allegedly uncovered cocaine and heroin during a raid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.