TALKS are set to be held between the defence and police in the case of a Tamworth man facing drug supply charges after officers allegedly uncovered cocaine and heroin during a raid.
Tamworth Local Court heard Travis Cain Reid's defence solicitor Sam Emery, from the Aboriginal Legal Service, was in the process of writing to officers.
"My application is for the matter to be adjourned for six weeks for me to make representations to the police," Mr Emery said.
Reid faces four charges including two counts of supplying a prohibited drug; and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug. He has not been required to enter pleas.
Reid has been behind bars since his arrest late last year and did not appear in court from custody when his case was called.
Reid was charged after Oxley officers attached to Operation Mongoose raided a Cossa Street home in West Tamworth about 8.30am on November 10 after extensive investigations.
Police allege illegal drugs, including heroin and cocaine, were found inside a bag which also contained Reid's identification.
Police said cash, mobile phones, drugs, clothing and bags were seized for forensic examination during the search.
The 26-year-old will front court later this year after magistrate Mal MacPherson agreed to list his case again in March.
He will dial in via video link after making no application for release.
Mr MacPherson formally refused bail.
