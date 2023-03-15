THERE will be no further police action or investigation into a man who was escorted out of a Tamworth council meeting.
Tamworth Regional Council said it was forced to abandon its fortnightly meeting at the old Lands Building in Fitzroy Street on Tuesday night after a male member of the public refused to leave the meeting room.
Council called police for "a disruptive resident" and four officers were seen entering the building to speak to council and the man.
A spokesperson for Oxley police told the Leader there would be no police investigation or further action for the individual involved.
The spokesperson confirmed the man was spoken to by officers who issued a move on direction, which he complied with.
Police said there would be no further police action or investigation and the matter was now closed.
Council has not revealed what happened inside the closed door meeting room, or what the man's protest concerned.
On Wednesday, council said it would not make any further comment on the issue.
Following the police operation, the mayor and councillors resolved unanimously to defer all business to the next meeting on March 28.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
