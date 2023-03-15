PEEL Street has been voted the worst road in the city, with drivers citing safety and congestion as their major concerns.
Almost 700 motorists took part in NRMA's 'Rate Your Roads' survey to identify which hotspots they try to avoid on their travels.
Tamworth's main street was labelled the worst in the city, a result NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said was "not uncommon".
"When populations are growing, and investment in these locations, the main street suffers," he said.
"As the population continues to grow, policymakers need to look at ensuring those important through streets, those main roads, are able to cope."
While it's not rare to see the main street make the list, Mr Khoury said the results were "alarming".
"You want to encourage people to keep going there [Peel Street], to support local businesses," he said.
"But you also want to make sure there are safety outcomes and it's safe for pedestrians."
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said the organisation is "currently working on a plan" to improve traffic flow within the CBD.
Calala Lane, Upper Moore Creek Road, and Forest Road all made it into the top five due to congestion issues.
But council's spokesperson said "active monitoring" had confirmed all three roads are functioning at "suitable level of service".
The spokesperson said with Moore Creek and Forest Road expected to become busier, staff will continue to monitor traffic conditions to ensure they don't become "unserviceable".
Duplication work on Goonoo Goonoo Road is also anticipated to ease congestion on Calala Lane.
Safety concerns from motorists also saw Nowendoc Road make the list.
Work is being carried out on sections of deteriorated pavement, and problematic roadside drainage and vegetation, council's spokesperson said.
Mr Khoury said the "important data" would now be used to help lobby state and federal governments for more funding to upgrade and repair these roads.
"Getting funding to find solutions is going to be important," he said.
"People want to live here, and you want the heart of the town to be functioning properly."
Some of the top five roads have already received funding and works have started, which Mr Khoury said was "pleasing".
But the organisation will spend the next four years "fighting" for funding after the state election later this month.
While it's all well and good to have money in the budget, wet weather and a lack of workforce are challenges Mr Khoury said local councils were facing.
"It does require patience," he said.
"But we know these times don't last forever."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
