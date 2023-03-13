Tamworth Men's Shed has welcomed a donation of over $10,000.
The funding was raised by a recent charity ball and will go a long way towards ensuring the workshop doors can stay open for another 12 months.
Read also:
Most of the money will go towards running costs, including repairing broken tools, electricity and supplies.
The PRD People's Choice Charity Ball was held on February 25, and raised more than $64,000 for five local charities, including the Men's Shed.
"PRD is one of our good sponsors, who helps us all the way through the year," Men's Shed vice president Rob Hardie said.
Mr Hardie told the Leader that keeping the shed open is "really important", because it provides a safe haven for men who've retired or who might be struggling with their mental health.
"It helps keep them alive," he said.
"Somewhere for them to go, something to do after retirement. Keeps them hands on, we have a couple of blokes who come up a couple of days a week just to keep their minds busy."
The organisation was founded on the essence of comradery and sawdust; enabling men to come together and pass on knowledge, give back to the community through various projects and have a good yarn.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.