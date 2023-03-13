The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

PRD People's Choice Charity Ball $10,000 donation supports Tamworth Men's Shed

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vice president of Tamworth Men's Shed Rob Hardie says he's grateful for the donation of $10,000, raised at the recent PRD ball. Picture by Peter Hardin.

Tamworth Men's Shed has welcomed a donation of over $10,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.