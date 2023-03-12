CONSTRUCTION on the newest fast-food chain to hit the country music capital is under way, and hopes to gobble up 80 staff before $5 burrito day.
Guzman Y Gomez is slated for opening in June or July at 226 Bridge Street, and the restaurant will feature a dual drive-thru, as well as internal and alfresco seating.
To launch a new restaurant, GYG celebrates by giving away $5 burritos, but first, the restaurant must hire 80 crew members to enter service, sales and management.
While the city store is under construction, staff will be trained up in the Port Macquarie GYG. The "training team" will be given paid accommodation and other expenses in Port Macquarie, a spokesperson for the restaurant said.
Keyla Goncalves and her husband Luis Suarez are the new franchisees for GYG Tamworth, and will be relocating to the city in April.
Originally from Venezuela, Ms Goncalves moved to Australia and worked her way up from service at a GYG restaurant, to join the construction team in head office.
"We are excited to be opening GYG Tamworth in mid-2023. Tamworth is an ideal location for us with an incredible community," she said.
"We can't wait to introduce our favourite flavours to the region."
The new chain will join a growing suite of other fast-food options in the city, including an Oporto, a Taco Bell, Zambrero, KFC, Domino's, four McDonald's restaurants, two Subways, two Red Roosters, and a Hungry Jack's, with another on the way.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
