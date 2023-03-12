The Northern Daily Leader
Guzman Y Gomez Tamworth to open mid-year, construction under way

Eva Baxter
Eva Baxter
Updated March 13 2023 - 10:13am, first published 5:30am
Guzman Y Gomez construction has begun. Picture by Peter Hardin

CONSTRUCTION on the newest fast-food chain to hit the country music capital is under way, and hopes to gobble up 80 staff before $5 burrito day.

