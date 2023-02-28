POLICE are hunting two men who fled after a home invasion in Tamworth on Tuesday morning.
Officers combed the scene of the Hardy Street home in West Tamworth for much of the morning after offenders broke into the property shortly before 6am.
The male resident was asleep early on Tuesday when he told officers he woke to find two men inside the home.
The offenders fled the scene on foot, and the victim was not injured during the incident.
Police were alerted but failed to find any sign of the intruders.
A spokesperson for Oxley police told the Leader "a crime scene was established and an investigation has commended into the circumstances surround the incident".
The spokesperson said police were investigating whether the home invasion was a targeted incident, but inquiries by officers were continuing.
Anyone with information on the incident, or who saw two men running in Hardy Street early on Tuesday morning, is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
