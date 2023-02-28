OXLEY police together with their Hunter counterparts have charged several people and issued hundreds of tickets in a blitz targeting suspected bikies.
The high-visibility operation homed in on outlaw motorcycle gangs in the Hunter and coincided with a bike show at Murrurundi on the weekend.
Officers conducted almost 3000 random breath tests during the three-day crackdown - dubbed Operation Chalk - recording six positive tests for alcohol and seven for drugs.
Police issued 135 traffic infringement notices and 44 defect notices.
READ ALSO:
The operation involved local officers from Hunter Valley and Oxley police districts as well as specialist units including Traffic and Highway Patrol, Raptor Squad and the Dog Unit among others.
Operation Chalk was aimed at disrupting outlaw bikie activity at a bike show on Scotts Creek Road at Murrurundi at the weekend.
Police issued infringement and defect notices to a 29-year-old man, believed to be a member of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang, who avoided a random breath test post but was later stopped by Raptor Squad detectives.
They also charged a 53-year-old man with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prescribed restricted substance and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
The man has been granted conditional bail and will face Tamworth Local Court on March 13.
Police said investigations continue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.