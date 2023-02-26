A new custom-built childcare centre is set to open in a matter of months, helping fill demand in Tamworth's market for daycare.
But new childcare centres also bring more demand for staff, sending the Papilio Early Learning team into an "eager" search for additional educators to ensure the centre can meet the demand.
"This is going to be the most beautiful childcare centre run by a passionate team who are ready to go, and we want to open at full capacity," Affinity Area Manager Krista Lynch said.
The emphasis is on 'full' as the centre has almost 200 families ready to enrol the day it opens, which staff believe will be in late-April or early-May, depending on when the building is completed.
The new Papilio centre will be housed off In Street in the old Workies' Club building that is being redeveloped in West Tamworth. it also promises state-of-the-art facilities and a cutting-edge learning curriculum for Tamworth's toddlers and growing children.
Papilio's parent company Affinity Education Group currently employs more than 100 Tamworth residents across a variety of roles including early childhood educators, preschool teachers and management roles.
"We've definitely got staff trickling through and they're here training at [Milestones] CBD. It's getting there and we're getting them the training they need now so we can all go over and be a strong team," Papilio Centre Manager Sarah McCluand
Affinity is offering paid on-the-job qualifications for 21 employees to complete their Certificate III or Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care, or Certificate IV in Leadership and Management, with the Papilio team in particular looking to hire three diploma-qualified educators and two bachelor-qualified teachers.
"The children will absolutely love the indoor and outdoor learning environments which will feature both play-based and intentional teaching practices. And we are incorporating our very own Lifelong Learning Curriculum 'Big Thinkers STEM program', designed to get children excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics," Ms McCluand said.
"Our nursery, toddler and preschool rooms have been designed in collaboration with Affinity's quality, education, and operational teams to reflect the most progressive thinking around what children learn, how children learn, and where they learn," Ms McCluand said.
The new centre also features a tech station, interactive learning hub, STEM station, yarning circle, rooms for cots, and an all-purpose kitchen with an eatery area for parents and kids alike.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
