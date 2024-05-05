No wet dogs here: Great Nundle Dog Race has paw-sitive outcome for all

The annual Great Nundle Dog Race has proven to be a 'paw-some' day out for friends and family once again as thousands of people gathered for a unique day of fundraising and entertainment.
An estimated 2000 people came to the event at the Nundle Recreation Ground on Sunday, May 5, despite forecasts predicting rain.
Event organisers from the Nundle Public School Parents and Citizens Association (P&C) said they were relieved to see the clouds break on Sunday morning and "so happy" people turned out despite the gloomy forecast.
"We were going to go ahead regardless because the weather is never guaranteed, so we got set up in between all the showers and rain yesterday and we got it done no matter what," Nundle P&C president Tash Moore said.
From humble beginnings as a wager between two local farmers, the Great Nundle Dog Race has continued to grow since the first race in 1979.
Now in its 45th year, the race attracts people from as far north as Cairns and pulls people all the way up from Melbourne.
Ms Moore said it was brilliant to see so many people enjoying themselves and is optimistic the good cheer will translate into lots of funds getting raised for students at the local public school.
"Last year we raised more than $22,000 and we're hopeful we'll hit the same number again," she said.
"All the money goes straight back to the school and the children. We'll definitely look after our students and our parents."
Between auctions, food sales, and a $2 entry fee, attendees were given many opportunities to support the Nundle school while enjoying a wide array of entertainment.
The main race saw district graziers and station hands pit their working dogs against each other in a thrilling hundred-metre sprint.
Other major events included the Doggy High Jump, Stumpy's Circular Dog Derby, and the Best Dressed Dog Fashion Parade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.