Man missing for a week, police have 'serious concerns' for his health

Police are urgently seeking the public's help to locate Simon Sutherland, a 42-year-old man missing from the New England region.
Mr Sutherland was last seen in Curlewis, about 20 kilometres south of Gunnedah, at 6pm on Monday, April 29.
Officers from the Oxley Police District were contacted about Mr Sutherland's disappearance on May 4 and began an investigation into his whereabouts.
"There are serious concerns for his welfare," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Mr Sutherland is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, 175 centimetres tall, of solid build, with black hair, and black beard.
He also has multiple distinctive tattoos on his face including the number 2381 above his right eye.
His current attire is unknown.
Police say Mr Sutherland may have been in the Newcastle area in the evening of Friday, May 3.
He is believed to be travelling in a 2012 white Holden Captiva with NSW registration DE79SK.
Mr Sutherland regularly frequents areas such as Curlewis, Newcastle, Gosford, and Camden, and sometimes travels as far as Melbourne.
Authorities urge anyone with information about Mr Sutherland's whereabouts to contact Tamworth Police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
