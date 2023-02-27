THE SEASONS of New England expo gives people from across the country the chance to take a bit of the New England's personality home.
More than 120 New England producers, makers, and creators will gather in the Uralla Showground for the 10th year of the event on March 25.
Director Tara Toomey was inspired in 2014 to develop Seasons of New England after witnessing small local businesses getting lost in the landscape.
"We want to provide a platform for people to discover what small businesses make here in New England," she said.
This year, music will be kicked up a notch at the event, with two stages set to transform the showground.
Performing artists include Max Jackson, the Badloves, King Canyon, Nine Year Sister, Chilli Jam, and more.
Ms Toomey said easily more than one million dollars is spent on the day of the expo. Approximately $1.4 million was estimated to be spent in 2019.
"It's a really, really important economic opportunity," she said.
"We know that we have built a profile for the New England artisans that's been really valuable."
The event attracts up to 6000 people, much more than a town of less than 3,000 can accommodate.
Bushranger Motor Inn assistant manager Stephen Weekes said people have been booking rooms for the expo since last year.
People love to come to Uralla because it's more alive than it used to be.- Stephen Weekes, Bushranger Motor Inn manager
"They're all getting in early because they don't want to miss out on it," he said.
It's usually a full motel on that weekend, but the inn has "good occupancy" all year round, he said.
"People love to come to Uralla because it's more alive than it used to be," he said.
King's College BNB and The Bower were fully booked out for the event by two families, until one decided to buy a caravan, and the other decided to take an overseas trip.
So there is a bit of vacancy, owner Robert Bowie said.
"I'm not too worried, because our bookings are quite heavy for this facility here," he said.
"I'm quite confident that seasons will attract new customers for us."
It brings people into town from Inverell, Glen Innes, Tamworth, and even the coast.
"We have a very high percentage of return guests," he said.
"If they've been once, there's a very good chance they'll come back again, even if seasons is not on, because a lot of people are enjoying the town itself."
The event, which gives travellers the opportunity to soak up what the New England has to offer on the artisan landscape does keep them wanting more, director Tara Toomey said.
"We draw a crowd from all over Australia, every state is represented in the postcode data we capture at the gate every year," she said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
