The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Daniel John Sams to be sentenced in Tamworth court for 2022 Oxley Vale hit-and-run

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sentencing submissions were heard in Tamworth District Court on Friday. File picture

WHETHER a man was intoxicated or not when he veered out of his lane and hit two pedestrians, leaving one man in a coma, has divided lawyers during a sentencing hearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.