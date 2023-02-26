A MAN has been jailed for punching a woman "very hard" in the face and destroying her phone in a domestic violence attack at her home.
Michael Neil Goodridge fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing via video link from custody when he was ordered to remain behind bars.
Magistrate Julie Soars read the document detailing the offending and said Goodridge had punched the woman once, "very hard".
"Very serious, in her own home, so there's that aggravation," she said.
Ms Soars said it was a serious example of a domestic violence assault, which was also aggravated by the level of violence and Goodridge's history, involving a different victim.
"He's a repeat offender," Ms Soars said.
The court heard there was no updated prognosis on the woman's condition, but the police case was that she had been knocked out and had suffered a "significant amount of swelling" and "bruising" to her face and eye.
The court heard she had been put in a neck brace.
Photographs of her injuries were tendered in court.
Ms Soars sentenced Goodridge to 12 months' imprisonment and found special circumstances in the case, setting the non-parole period at six months.
After time served since his arrest in late October, Goodridge will be eligible for parole in April.
Goodridge was also charged with destroying or damaging property, relating to the woman's phone.
"Destroying people's telephones when you're committing an assault on them is very dangerous because they can't call for help," Ms Soars said.
Defence solicitor Kasey Burr argued there were significant gaps in Goodridge's criminal record, and the court heard his offending appeared to occur when he was in the grips of drug addiction and alcohol use.
Ms Burr said Goodridge had a home to go to in Broken Hill, was willing to engage in drug and alcohol programs and wanted to turn things around.
She conceded the offending crossed the threshold for a jail sentence, but urged the court to consider a community-based order.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court the assault was unprovoked.
He said community safety was paramount and it was only if Goodridge steered clear of drugs and alcohol that residents could be safe if he was in the community.
He said the domestic violence assault was "significantly serious".
"The prosecution is submitting the court should consider a period of full-time imprisonment, and a parole period in relation to it," he said.
Goodridge was also handed a 12-month good behaviour order for the charge of destroying or damaging property, noting he had already served more than three months behind bars.
The court heard he decided to plead guilty on the day of his hearing, where he was set to defend the charges.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
