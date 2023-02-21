The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Pride members preparing to showcase city during Sydney Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride event

By Eva Baxter
February 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Tamworth Pride members Leoni Allwell, Will Weller, and Kandi will take the country music capital to Mardi Gras. Picture by Peter Hardin

TAMWORTH Pride members have been spending hours making sequined vests since being invited to have their very own float in the Sydney WorldPride Mardi Gras parade.

