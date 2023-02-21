A SPIKE in break and enters in Tamworth has sparked a warning to lock up and report any suspicious activity to police.
An Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader officers were called to several reports of break-ins and car thefts across the city on the weekend.
"Police have seen an increase in break and enters," the spokesperson said.
Police have urged the public to lock up their homes and cars securely to make it harder for opportunistic offenders to strike, and to steal car keys from inside.
The spokesperson said the weekend property crime was mainly focused in West and South Tamworth.
Officers attached to Operation Mongoose - the Oxley police squad targeting property crime - are investigating the break-ins and car thefts.
The spokesperson said anyone that sees suspicious activity on the streets, including "groups of youths" walking around at night, should call police.
Oxley police have also urged service stations in Tamworth to be vigilant, and ask people wearing hoodies on summer nights to take them off.
Contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 with information.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
