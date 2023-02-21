Thousands of jobs across Tamworth and the Northern Tablelands could be given the chop in the NSW government's target to reach net zero emissions by 2050.
These are the findings in a report released by the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) on Tuesday, detailing the hidden consequences of the net-zero energy push.
Speaking from Tamworth during a state-wide tour, IPA Deputy Executive Director Daniel Wild said there won't be enough jobs to replace those being lost as renewable energy projects are built.
"A solar farm might have three or four-hundred jobs in the construction phase, which only lasts about 12 to 18 months," Mr Wild said.
"But then after that they're in the maintenance phase, and they'll probably only have about 30 or 40 ongoing jobs.
"That compares to the thousands of ongoing jobs in the mining and agricultural sectors that are going to be lost."
More than 138,000 direct jobs are estimated to get the cut across the state as a result of both Liberal and Labor policies committing to carbon reductions, but about 67 per cent will be in rural and regional areas, according to the report.
In Tamworth, that amounts to an estimated decrease of about 4322 jobs which represents an 11 per cent drop in the workforce across that region.
And in the Northern Tablelands, where the NSW government has allocated one of the state's five Renewable Energy Zones, about 15 per cent of the workforce adding up to 5,126 jobs are predicted to go in the switch to solar, hydro and wind power.
Industries expected to be impacted by job losses in the two regions include mining and agriculture.
But across the state, cuts in agriculture could tip the scales at 63,765; about 20,960 jobs could go in coal mining; and in primary metal and metal product manufacturing that figure could reach 15,136 roles; and 14,704 in electricity supply.
Mr Wild said whole communities could be at risk of shutting down as indirect jobs in areas such as retail and hospitality feel the brunt of the economic hit.
Both NSW Liberal and Labor ahead of the March 25 election are committed to reaching net zero carbon equivalent emissions by 2050 and the medium-term target of reducing CO2 emissions by half of 2005 levels by 2030.
