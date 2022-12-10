THE city's most inclusive group has secured an invite to an exclusive parade.
Tamworth will take to the stage internationally at the combination of Sydney Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride, with a float representing the country music capital for the first time.
It means the city will have recognition right around the world, Tamworth Pride chairperson Diane Harris said.
"Every major town in Australia wanted to be in Mardi Gras this year," she said.
"It's a really significant one."
The 2023 Mardi Gras festival is bringing WorldPride to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time, for a two week extravaganza celebrating First Nations, Asia Pacific and Australian LGBTQI+ communities.
The invite is a chance to show that regional centres can be inclusive and promote LGBTQI communities, Ms Harris said.
"Pride's not just LGBTQI, Pride is the rainbow, and everybody's underneath the rainbow," she said.
"It's about inclusivity and community.
"More people that feel a part of the community makes it better for everyone."
The parade is returning home to Oxford Street after two years kicked off the rainbow road to the Sydney Cricket Ground due to COVID.
Tamworth Pride "can't reveal too much" about their plans for the event, but observers can expect to see signs and trinkets on display, and a golden guitar or two.
Residents are encouraged to do more than watch on, with up to 40 positions on offer to ride along with the float.
"You'll be a legend after you've been there," Ms Harris said.
The representation will "mean a lot" for people in Tamworth who aren't out yet, to see their hometown at an international event in the name of inclusivity, Ms Harris said.
It could also bring tourists to town by changing their perception of the country music capital, she said.
"It's surprising how big that pink dollar is," she said.
The group will dive into getting the float organised in time for the international event on February 25. Follow the links on Tamworth Pride Inc on Facebook to get involved.
