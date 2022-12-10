The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth Pride takes country music capital international with float at Sydney WorldPride and Mardi Gras

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
December 10 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Pride chairperson Diane Harris is making preparations for a Mardi Gras float. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE city's most inclusive group has secured an invite to an exclusive parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.