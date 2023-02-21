The Northern Daily Leader
Struggling company Kingdom Developments forfeiting million-dollar deposit on Longyard Golf Course in Tamworth

By Glen Humphries and Jonathan Hawes
February 21 2023 - 2:15pm
Troubled developer Kingdom Developments are trying to walk away from the purchase of Tamworth's Longyard golf course, losing $1.2 million in the process.

They already have 10 companies in trouble but the troubled Kingdom Developments is about to walk away from $1.2 million it spent on a golf course in Tamworth.

