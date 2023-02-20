HELICOPTERS continue to make waterbombing runs in an effort to help on-the-ground firefighters with blazes burning in the region.
On-the-ground Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are being backed from the air as they work to control fires near Currabubula and another in the Towarri National Park.
The blaze near Currabubula had scorched almost 200ha of rough terrain by Monday night after it broke out just 2km from the town last week.
Liverpool Range District firefighters have been supported by crews from across the region, including Tamworth and Moore Creek.
An RFS spokesperson said crews were working on "blacking out the edges of the fire" and "strengthening containment lines" as the fire is being controlled.
"Blacking out is the longest and most important stage of any fire operation," the spokesperson said.
"It is also the most hazardous phase, as hazards such as burnt trees, slips, trips and falls are more likely.
"This is dry, hot, tedious work."
Firefighters believe the fire was sparked by a welder about midday on Thursday.
A helicopter tasked to help is also carrying out mapping activities.
Further south, near Murrurundi, crews are at the scene of a fire in the Towarri National Park, which had burned through about 71ha by Monday night.
The flames have ripped through some national park area and some private property, an RFS spokesperson said.
Remote access firefighters from National Parks and RFS crews have been assisted from the air and from heavy plant machinery on the ground.
The fire is also being controlled.
The RFS has members in the Currabubula area, near the pub, as well as on the ground near the national park, to update and support communities.
Neither fire was posing an immediate threat to homes on Monday night.
People should follow their bushfire safety plans and check the Hazards Near Me app for updates, or call the bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.
