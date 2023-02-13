POLICE believe a Tamworth pilot crashed his plane during a training exercise gone wrong, en route back to the city.
The 48-year-old man was the only occupant aboard the single engine plane when it nosedived off the runway at Quirindi Airport on Sunday morning.
The pilot took off from Tamworth about 9.30am and flew to Quirindi before he was to make a quick landing at Quirindi touch and go landing when the mishap occurred.
Police, paramedics and fire crews rushed to the crash scene, off Aerodrome Road about 10.40am after reports a plane had run off the runway. The pilot was not injured but the plane was damaged in the incident.
Oxley police confirmed on Monday investigations into the crash are continuing but officers had been told the man was conducting a touch and go landing when something went wrong, and he slid off the side of the runway.
"Police have been told the 48-year-old was conducting a training exercise at the time," an Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader.
"Police are investigating and it has been referred to aircraft authorities."
The Australian Transport and Safety Bureau (ATSB) - the country's transport watchdog - has been notified of the incident.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
