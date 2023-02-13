The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police investigating plane crash at Quirindi Airport after plane took off from Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
February 13 2023 - 4:30pm
The plane nosedived off the Quirindi Airport runway on Sunday morning. Picture supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW

POLICE believe a Tamworth pilot crashed his plane during a training exercise gone wrong, en route back to the city.

