The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Nsw Election

New England MP Barnaby Joyce reveals 'actual truth' of Coalition net-zero 2050 pledge

William Davis
By William Davis
February 13 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Actual truth' of Liberal and National Party Coalition net-zero pledge. Barnaby Joyce at The Remington Hotel in Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman.

The National Party never intended to work towards the net-zero commitment it signed onto last election, despite accepting huge funding commitments in return for public endorsement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.