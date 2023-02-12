THE PILOT of a light plane which crashed at an airport managed to free himself from the cockpit as emergency services rushed to the scene.
Firefighters, rescue volunteers and ambulance paramedics were called to the Quirindi airport about 10.40am on Sunday after reports an aircraft had landed hard.
The pilot, believed to be a man aged in his 40s, was able to free himself before being assessed by paramedics at the scene.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson told the Leader he was not taken to hospital.
The pilot was the only person involved in the incident, which the Leader understands happened when the small plane bounced while landing and veered off the runway.
The aircraft sustained minor damage.
Fire and Rescue NSW, the Rural Fire Service and members of the Volunteer Rescue Association were all tasked to the scene.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
