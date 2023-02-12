The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services called to Quirindi airport to reports of light plane crash

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 12 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to the crash on Sunday morning. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

THE PILOT of a light plane which crashed at an airport managed to free himself from the cockpit as emergency services rushed to the scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.