A TAMWORTH man is back behind bars, accused of offending while on bail for breaking into an elderly woman's home while she was sleeping.
Richard Cutmore fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody this week for the first time since his arrest on fresh charges.
Cutmore is accused of breaching the strict bail conditions he had been on by being armed with the intent to commit an indictable offence, as well as stalking or intimidating.
His Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein confirmed Cutmore denied the allegations.
"Two pleas of not guilty," she told the court.
She made no application for his release.
Police will compile evidence in the case before it goes back before the local court in March.
Prosecutors confirmed they would be making an application to detain Cutmore for the break-in offence he was already facing.
He is due to front the district court for the first time next month, when a sentence date will be set for the charge of aggravated break-and-enter. The further offence of stealing will be taken into account.
The court heard Cutmore, who was granted bail last year after months behind bars on the charges, had breached his condition to be of good behaviour by allegedly offending again.
"I'd find the breach made out," magistrate Julie Soars said.
No objection was raised to Ms Soars exercising her jurisdiction and dealing with the detention application.
"At this stage the matter hasn't been mentioned in the district court," Ms Soars said.
Cutmore's bail was revoked and his remand warrant was endorsed for an urgent health review.
His mother was in court to support him.
Ms Soars said if Cutmore wanted to make a bid for release in that matter he would have to do it before the district court.
Cutmore will be sentenced in Tamworth District Court after admitting to breaking into an 89-year-old woman's Cossa Street home in West Tamworth about 6.30am on May 16, last year.
Police were told at the time the resident had woken to find a man in her bedroom, and that he fled when she screamed.
Oxley police and forensic specialists combed the scene and seized items for examination, before Cutmore was arrested on a nearby street just hours later.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
