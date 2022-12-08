TALKS are continuing for a man accused of breaking into an elderly woman's home and fleeing when she woke up and screamed.
Richard Cutmore, aged in his 20s, was released on bail months after his arrest in May and fronted Tamworth Local Court in person, flanked by his father, when his case was called.
Solicitor Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, told the court lawyers on both sides needed some more time to discuss the matter.
"Your Honour, there's ongoing negotiations between the parties," he said.
The court heard the seriousness of the charges of aggravated break-and-enter; and break-and-enter house and steal, suggested the case could be moved to the district court when Cutmore enters pleas.
Mr Dixon indicated there may be a fresh charge - or different one - laid as the discussions continued.
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to vary Cutmore's bail conditions to allow him to travel out of Tamworth briefly for family reasons.
The prosecution did not oppose Cutmore reporting to a different police station and staying at a different address than the one he is bailed to in West Tamworth.
"That variation will be granted," Ms Soars said.
"Keep doing well on bail, sir."
The charges stem from an alleged break-and-enter on Cossa Street which left an 89-year-old woman shaken.
Police were called to her home just before 6.30am on May 16 after reports a man had entered her bedroom.
She told officers she had woken up to find the man in the room but he ran away when she screamed.
Oxley police combed the crime scene for clues and canvassed the area.
Investigations led police to home in on Cutmore and he was arrested in West Tamworth about 4pm that same day.
The case was adjourned to later this month.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
