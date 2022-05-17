A MAN remains behind bars after an elderly woman woke up and screamed when she found a stranger inside her bedroom in the early daylight hours.
Richard William Cutmore, 23, was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday on charges of aggravated break-and-enter as well as break, enter and steal.
Police were called to the 89-year-old woman's home on Cossa Street in West Tamworth just before 6:30am on Monday.
Officers were told the woman had screamed when she woke to see a man in her bedroom and he then ran away.
Oxley officers set up a crime scene and combed the area for clues, with specialist officers examining the location.
Several items were seized for forensic examination.
Investigations led police to zero in on Cutmore at a home on a nearby street, where he was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
Court documents show Cutmore has not entered pleas to the allegations against him.
Investigations are continuing.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
