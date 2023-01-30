POLICE are hunting several people who are believed to have bashed and robbed a Tamworth motel manager while he was on the job.
The man was working at the Goonoo Goonoo Road motel in South Tamworth in the early hours of Saturday morning when he was seriously assaulted.
He was then robbed of cash and other goods, police said.
The man was hospitalised with injuries at Tamworth hospital, and after receiving treatment, has since been released.
Oxley police suspect there were several people involved in the bashing, and have combed the area after a crime scene was set-up at the location.
"The victim was seriously assaulted and a quantity of cash and other property was stolen from the motel," the Oxley police spokesperson told the Leader.
"Police are looking for any CCTV footage from homes in that area, or any dashcam footage of people driving along Goonoo Goonoo Road about midnight on January 28.
"Police believe multiple people were involved, and are appealing for anyone that saw anyone along the road, or near a motel, to please come forward."
Investigations are continuing and anyone with footage or information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
