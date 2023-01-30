The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Police

Police hunt group who bashed and robbed Goonoo Goonoo Road motel manager in South Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:43am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley police are appealing for anyone that saw anything in the Goonoo Goonoo Road area to come forward. Picture from file

POLICE are hunting several people who are believed to have bashed and robbed a Tamworth motel manager while he was on the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.