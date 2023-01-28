NEVER fear - the city's entertainment venues plan to keep the vibe brought in by the Tamworth Country Music Festival going into February.
The Capitol Theatre is giving staff a couple of weeks to prepare, and audiences time to recharge before getting back into the swing of things.
The curated season at the Capitol Theatre kicks off on February 18 with The Wharf Review.
READ MORE:
The satirical comedy show includes the story of what would happen if Jacqui Lambie came to the iconic Tamworth festival.
Another politically charged sketch is called Albo in Wonderland, where Pauline Hanson plays the queen of hearts, and Bob Katter becomes the Mad Katter. The ensemble often tweaks their show as things change in the political landscape.
On February 25, a tribute show to the three great tenors, Carreras, Domingo and Pavarotti, is visiting.
Then, a tribute to Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, will be on show at the theatre on February 26.
Things will really start to heat up in March with Japanese drumming company Taikoz, musical play Late, Late at Night based on Rick Springfield's autobiography, kids production Are We There Yet, the poetry of Banjo Paterson, and the Tamworth Dramatic Society's production of Alice in Wonderland.
"We've all had the Christmas cheer and the end of year madness," Entertainment Venues manager Peter Ross said.
"I think people only want a short rest, and then are happy to be back out and doing things."
The Tamworth Dramatic Society is rehearsing their show, and preparing costumes in Neo-Victorian punk style. The group is still on the lookout for crew. Tickets are on sale now.
People are also being invited to write and submit a podcast to be performed and produced by the society.
"Whether it's through a documentary style podcast, or a short piece of fiction, maybe an old school radio play, those are some really interesting things that we're going to be doing this year," president Daniel Gillett said.
The society tries to tell stories that are relevant to the Tamworth community, and allow people to develop their storytelling craft.
"Once you get the show business bug, you're hooked for life," Mr Gillett said.
