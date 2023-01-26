"UNFINISHED business" and a "strong plan" for the region is what's motivating long standing Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson to eye off a fourth term in public office.
Two months out from the state election, the incumbent MP has no doubts he still has the energy and commitment for the job, with plans in place to keep ticking projects off the list.
Mr Anderson told the Leader he was not willing to step down from the seat he's held for 12 years without seeing water security for the electorate.
It's a plan that will be achieved in two parts, the MP said.
"We need supply, we need more water because we are a growing city," he said.
"And we need to be more efficient with the way we use it."
Digging a new Dungowan Dam and constructing an industrial water recycling facility for the region's abattoirs is the infrastructure he will be pushing for as part of the plan.
"This gives us the time to keep the water in our dams, use it more efficiently, allow our city to grow and continue with our developments," Mr Anderson said.
The long term MP said he has been campaigning for his re-appointment since the day after the election in 2019.
"We don't stop," he said.
"We went straight back to work."
Promises for better health outcomes across the region will see continued work on the $53 million Gunnedah Hospital redevelopment, building a better Banksia mental health unit, and a stand alone palliative care ward at the Tamworth hospital.
A new school is on the horizon in Moore Creek, if Mr Anderson is re-elected he said.
"We absolutely need more education facilities out there," he said,
"I've already got the department out there looking at what that school would look like, whether it's a primary school or a high school."
With brand new state-of-the-art facilities, Mr Anderson said the workforce to staff these places won't be far behind.
"If you have good facilities, if you have a work environment that is modern, with modern equipment and is a pleasure to work in, you have a much better chance at attracting and retaining those workers," he said.
Trying to knock Mr Anderson off his seat are Ryan Brooke from The Greens, independent conservative Mark Rodda and Labor candidate Kate McGrath.
But despite holding office for more than a decade now, Mr Anderson said he is "never confident" he will retain his position.
"What I am is focused on, what I've got to do to look at what's next and how do I keep working hard for our community," he said.
The state election will be held on March 25.
