The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson has 'strong vision' for electorate if re-elected at 2023 state election

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson is eyeing off his fourth term in the upcoming state election. Picture by Peter Hardin

"UNFINISHED business" and a "strong plan" for the region is what's motivating long standing Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson to eye off a fourth term in public office.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.