Australia Day 2023: Tamworth welcomes new citizens as 83 people take pledge

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated January 26 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
The Tamworth community continues to expand as it welcomed its newest citizens at the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.

