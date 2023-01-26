A MAN is undergoing specialist treatment in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an early morning bicycle crash.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.40am on Thursday after reports a man in his 20s had been hurt in a bike accident.
Paramedics treated the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, for a head injury before he was taken to Tamworth hospital.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was urgently called in a short time later to airlift the man from Tamworth to a hospital in Newcastle for specialist treatment.
A spokesperson for the service said the man had serious head and chest injuries from an earlier "bicycle collision".
The chopper's critical care team worked to stabilise the man for transport before he was flown directly to Newcastle.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
