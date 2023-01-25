The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth hospital doctor Philip Hungerford receives OAM on Australia Day 2023

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth hospital doctor Philip Hungerford is the recipient of an OAM for his service to emergency medicine. Picture by Gareth Gardner

FORMER Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Department and Critical Care director at Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital Dr Philip Hungerford is a 2023 recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.