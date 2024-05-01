Business steps up to drive Tamworth's 2024 Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal

Tamworth's business community has thrown its weight behind the annual Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal, forming a new committee with a goal of raising $50,000 to support the Salvos' local work and services.
Alongside the committee, a new "digital doorknock" appeal was launched on Tuesday, April 30, with a business networking evening held at West Leagues Club.
Committee chair Bryan Singh said the aim was to urge local businesses to join the community in getting involved in this year's Red Shield Appeal to raise vital funds to support the "most vulnerable" in our region.
Tamworth had a Red Shield Appeal Committee for many years, supported by local businesses which helped organise the annual doorknock appeal.
The COVID-19 years, however, threw that system into disarray and left the Salvos to look after the task.
In 2023, Mr Singh said a few local business people helped out with the local Salvos Christmas appeal and barbecue, and said that "was a real eye opener".
"To see the need there and the way the Salvos approached that: their connection with children that are significantly under privileged, and their families that are really struggling to support and feed them," he said.
Prompted by what they saw, Mr Singh said a number of local business families with "traditional connections" to Tamworth's Salvation Army decided to act.
Mr Singh said the Tamworth region "needs our support more than ever".
"The Salvos are grateful for the generosity they have received in the past 60 years of the Red Shield Appeal and we hope to see our community come together again this year," he said.
"The business community will be driving the fundraising for the Salvos so they can focus on doing the good work they do."
Mr Singh said people within the local business community would be "nudging their mates" and telling them about the important work of the Salvos.
"The Salvos provide bang for the buck, and all the money raised locally will stay entirely in Tamworth to meet the specific needs of the most disadvantaged and marginalised members of our region," he said.
"Every donation to the Red Shield Appeal will make a difference in the lives of people in our community."
As with so many aspects of our lives, COVID-19 changed the way charitable organisations work.
"Collecting donations has become much harder these days as people don't really carry cash any more," Mr Singh said.
This prompted the digital doorknock, while the business community will be looking to kick-start the appeal.
"There will still be collection points in shops and shopping centres for people to donate with cash and we'll also have people doing collections at pubs and clubs on the Friday night, May 24.
The Red Shield Appeal weekend will be held from May 25 to 26, however, Mr Singh said there were many volunteering opportunities throughout the month of May in Tamworth and ways to provide your support.
Mr Singh said each day the Tamworth division of The Salvation Army provided emergency relief, financial counselling, and family support.
The Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army's major fundraising drive to help deliver these services locally to people in the face of hardship.
The Salvos Red Shield Appeal each May is Australia's largest and longest-running door-knock appeal, and in 2024, the charity is aiming to raise $38 million nationally.
To donate, visit the Tamworth Salvos Digital Doorknock 2024 website or you can donate at the Salvos Store on the corner of Bridge and Church Streets in West Tamworth.
