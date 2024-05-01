The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Time capsule unveiling provides plenty of memories and laughs at Carinya

By Emma Downey
May 1 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carinya' Board chair Ross Fotheringham,Carinya business manager Stephen Carter, principal David Jones and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb were on hand to dig up the school's 2004 time capsule as part of the 40th anniversary activities. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Carinya' Board chair Ross Fotheringham,Carinya business manager Stephen Carter, principal David Jones and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb were on hand to dig up the school's 2004 time capsule as part of the 40th anniversary activities. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Smiles, laughs and memories abound as a group of former Carinya Christian School students gathered to witness the excavation of a time capsule on Wednesday, May 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.