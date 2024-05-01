The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

How do we solve Tamworth's housing crisis?

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
May 2 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business NSW executive director David Harding kicked off day two of the industry body's regional leadership summit with a morning dedicated to solving the housing crisis. Picture by Peter Hardin
Business NSW executive director David Harding kicked off day two of the industry body's regional leadership summit with a morning dedicated to solving the housing crisis. Picture by Peter Hardin

The time for talk on housing is over, now's the time for action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.