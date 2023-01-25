A SILO mural revitalising the country town of Quirindi will become the very first to offer an interactive light show on the Australian Silo Art Trail (ASAT).
The idea was raised several years ago at a community meeting to provide residents with an asset to be proud of, and to bring tourists and commerce into the town.
The addition of the light show aims to attract visitors to spend the night in Quirindi.
ASAT has become a powerful tourism drawcard for rural communities across Australia, GrainCorp, owner of the silos, said.
There have already been additional people in cafes and shops, Quirindi Silo Art Committee member Robert Lewis said.
"There's always cars stopped there, or caravans stopped there," he said.
Perth-based artist Peter Ryan put down the paintbrush in December, but the interactive light show will pull the project together.
"They'll see the mural during the daytime and they'll think 'oh, that's absolutely wonderful'," Mr Lewis said.
"But then in the evening, when the light show comes on, and the mural actually comes to life, people will just be amazed."
The artwork depicts the history of the town from Indigenous children fishing, to farming.
The streets of Quirindi will close for food stalls, activities and entertainment from 5pm Friday, January 27.
The light show will kick off from 8:30pm, with a time lapse, stories from the area, and a surprise conclusion on the agenda.
