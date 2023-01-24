A TRUCK driver was trapped for about an hour in the wreck of a semi-trailer after a crash on the New England Highway.
Emergency services were urgently called to the scene at Sandy Flat, about 20km south of Tenterfield, at 10.30am on Tuesday after reports a prime mover had crashed and rolled.
Crews, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, arrived to find the semi-trailer had left the highway and come to rest on its roof off the edge of the road, trapping the driver in the cabin.
Firefighters from the Rural Fire Service (RFS), Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and members of the local Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) worked to free the man from the wreck for about an hour.
READ ALSO:
He was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Firefighting crews from the HAZMAT squad remained at the scene to render safe a diesel tank which had been leaking fuel.
Salvage operations were carried out on the truck in case of any further leaks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.