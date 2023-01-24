It takes something to best winning a national title.
But for Woolomin cowgirl Phillipa Leys the real highlight of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association National Finals wasn't her own success but rather having the opportunity to rope with son Luke and watching he and daughter Riley showcase their talent.
Both competed in the junior finals, Luke also teaming up with her in the senior finals.
It was a busy but successful few days with the Leys name figuring prominently in the placings.
All three enjoyed a round win at some stage.
Infact there was a Leys on the round winners list every day of the finals.
Riley started it off making the fastest catch in the opening round of the junior breakaway roping. Phillipa then came out and won the second round of the ladies breakaway roping, Luke completing the trifecta with the round honours in the final round of the junior roping in what was the fastest time of the finals.
Phillipa was also in the placings in the final round, finishing third, as she went on to be crowned the National Finals champion.
Riley was also up there in the overall points for the finals, finishing second, in what was likely her last junior finals. She turns 18 in April so won't be able to compete in the junior events for about half the season.
The Leys name is esteemed in rodeo circles with Phillipa a two-time breakaway roping national champion and husband Greg a multiple bareback and All Round champion.
Now as the next generation start to make their own name in the sport they are proudly enjoying the ride.
"They (Riley and Luke) love the sport and they work hard and they're dedicated to what they want to achieve and they were very excited about making the finals," Phillipa said.
Riley had qualified before but for Luke, who is 16, it was his first ever finals, junior or senior.
Phillipa said it was "very special" to get to rope with him.
"That was pretty exciting," she said.
"And then we got second the second night, on Pink night.
"We had a really good run and I think that just made our whole week."
She said the four of them do regularly rope at events together, in different combinations.
"It's nothing better than being able to rope with your family and rope with your kids," she said.
"It's just amazing."
As for her own success, it was very satisfying, especially after only just sneaking into the finals in the final spot.
"I've got a young horse that I've been training up, a Time's Up gelding that I just absolutely adore," she said.
"He had his first rodeo in March last year, so he's only very green to the sport."
"I was just proud to be here with him."
"It was exciting and he just worked phenomenal."
It was her first national title since 2016. Then she won both the end-of-year and finals crowns, and broke the arena record.
