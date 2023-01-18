POLICE have confirmed the identity of one of the suspects they are hunting as part of robbery at gunpoint earlier this month.
The Leader can reveal Bruce Swan, 26, is at the centre of the police investigation into the armed hold-up of a woman in the early hours of January 3 in Guyra.
Police have warned Swan - who has a warrant out for his arrest - could be armed and dangerous, and is still on the run.
Officers have warned he "may have access to firearms".
New England Inspector Darren Williams told the Leader police had been searching for Swan but had failed to find any trace of the 26-year-old.
"He's suspected to be part of that [Guyra] incident," he said.
"There are three offenders that are outstanding that are wanted in relation to that investigation."
The offenders were armed with a firearm when they threatened and robbed the woman of her car on January 3, police said.
Officers said the woman was on the corner of Clarke Street and Sandon Street in Guyra about 4am when she was confronted by the offenders wielding a firearm.
The trio are accused of robbing the woman at gunpoint of her Subaru station wagon, which was later found dumped on Dodds Road at Elsmore, where the victim's phone was recovered too.
A white Isuzu DMax dual cab ute - which is pictured in the CCTV - is also key to the police probe.
The CCTV of the ute was released earlier this month by New England detectives in the hope someone might have spotted the ute, or offenders fleeing the area.
The CCTV from a Guyra camera captures the 4WD ute speeding past on Ollera Street minutes after the armed robbery.
Inspector Williams said detectives believe the offenders were using the ute to get to Guyra, but the ute had been tracked to a company with representatives "assisting with inquiries" as to who might have been behind the wheel.
The ute was found abandoned on January 10 in Inverell and has been seized for forensic investigations.
"We would appeal for anyone with information on those vehicles to come forward," Inspector Williams said.
Anyone who saw the white ute - which has writing on the side - in the early hours of January 3 is urged to contact New England detectives.
Police are also appealing for anyone in Guyra who saw three men acting suspiciously before the hold-up to contact 6771 0699.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
