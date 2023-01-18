FOUR helicopters and two planes are supporting dozens of firefighters as they work to keep a huge blaze contained that is burning west of Bundarra.
About 40 on-the-ground crews from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) were backed by the aircrafts from Armidale, Scone and Sydney and were awaiting more support from out of area teams on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wearnes Road fire has ripped through more than 1000 hectares of scrub and was burning south east towards Glenelg Road.
"It's currently still behind our containment lines we've still got to the west of the Bundarra township," an RFS spokesperson told the Leader.
"There's no immediate threats but we are asking members of the community who are to the west of Bundarra in that area to monitor the conditions, keep up to date and make good decisions."
READ ALSO:
The RFS has deployed crews from the local area and even wider and they were expected to arrive later on Wednesday.
The four choppers and two planes were dropping both water and fire retardant on the flames in a bid to douse them from above.
The RFS could not confirm at this stage how the blaze broke out on the weekend.
The spokesperson said that although a cooler change is expected to sweep into the region tomorrow, it could bring more unsettled weather.
They said firefighters would continue their containment strategies and not rely on changes in the weather.
Monitor the latest information on the RFS Fires Near Me app, the RFS website or by calling the bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.
Firefighters are urging caution this season, with hot weather and long grass, after they responded to more than 60 blazes in the Tamworth area alone in the past week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.