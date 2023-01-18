The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

RFS calls for out-of-area back-up as water bombers help crews fight 1000-hectare Wearnes Road fire near Bundarra

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 18 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FOUR helicopters and two planes are supporting dozens of firefighters as they work to keep a huge blaze contained that is burning west of Bundarra.

