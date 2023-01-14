POLICE are hunting a local man who they believe could be armed and is dangerous.
Officers have warned the public not to approach Bruce Swan, who is wanted as part of a robbery investigation.
The 26-year-old is known to frequent the Inverell area, and police believe he could be hiding out in the New England or North West.
After exhausting several leads to find him, officers have made a state-wide appeal to track him down.
Police applied for a court-issued warrant for Swan's arrest on a charge of armed robbery, and have released an image of him in a public bid to find where he could be hiding.
He is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in appearance; about 175cm tall, with a medium build.
Police said he has short black hair and is believed to have a stubbly beard.
Police confirmed Swan "may have access to firearms".
Anyone with information on Swan's whereabouts, or who sights him, is urged not to approach him and to call triple zero immediately.
