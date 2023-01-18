SOME people have guardian angels, but for country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley his saving grace is a Tamworth airport employee.
The industry icon took to Twitter this week to document the journey of his lost guitars as he touched down in the country music capital without them.
Mr Cassar-Daley had landed in Tamworth but was tracking his guitars with an AirTag as they got lost on the journey from Melbourne to Sydney, taking an unplanned stop near Canberra.
With gigs and media appearances locked in, the star told his 15,000 followers he was starting to worry he may not be able to perform.
READ ALSO:
"I need them first thing tomorrow," he said on Monday night.
In seconds, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson had offered his help and Qantas replied to say they were on the job.
But not to fear, Lachie, a Qantas groundcrew employee at the Tamworth airport, was there to save the day.
Later that night, Mr Cassar-Daley said his guitars had safely made it to Tamworth and gave a personal shout out to the airport employee for his help.
"This is the tale of two guitars travelling without their owner by themselves and have just landed in Tamworth," Mr Cassar-Daley said.
"Thanks to Lachie and the Qantas Tamworth groundcrew."
Amazed by the efforts of Lachie and the team, Mr Cassar-Daley uploaded a video to Twitter late on Monday night when he was reunited with his guitar.
Rocking a Paul Kelly t-shirt and Grinch pyjama pants, he gave another shout out to the staff at Tamworth airport.
"I want to say thank you for going to so much trouble and tracking this old girl down," he said in the video.
"It means a lot to have her back in my hands and to get to work tomorrow in the 'big T'."
The real star of the show, Lachie, was contacted by the Leader for comment.
But not everyone has had the same luck as Mr Cassar-Daley.
For his debut trip to the festival, Hyram Twang's guitar got lost on a flight from New Zealand to Sydney.
He has been borrowing guitars from buskers during the week to get through his gigs at the FanZone and Riverside stages.
Mr Twang said his guitar still hadn't been found on Wednesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.