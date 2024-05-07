Lack of services contributing to high number of domestic violence assaults

A CANDLELIT vigil in Inverell gives hope to victims who find themselves a statistic in New England's grim domestic violence data.
Inverell, Moree Plains, Tenterfield, Tamworth and Glen Innes rank among the top 30 local government areas in NSW for domestic violence assaults.
The inaugural vigil, held in Campbell Park on May 1, attracted up to 70 people and was organised by Rural Outreach and Support Service.
"We wanted to remember those lost to domestic violence and anyone currently experiencing it," the service's assistant manager, Judith Lalic, said.
"We are trying to educate the general public on what constitutes domestic violence.
"The first thing that springs to mind is physical assault, however, there are many other types which can leave long lasting emotional scars on the victim."
May is domestic violence prevention month. Earlier in the month, the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research published latest data on domestic violence.
Ranked 10th out of 137 local government areas in the 2023 domestic violence assault table, Inverell's statistics remain steady.
There were 1118 cases reported in 2022, compared with 1090 cases in 2023, largely because the town has an active community violence prevention team.
"Unfortunately, homelessness and domestic violence go hand in glove, so we work with people who are homeless as well as victims of domestic violence," Ms Lalic said.
Recognising the need to break generational trauma, the service has organised Lovebites, a program offered to the town's high school students to teach them what constitutes a healthy relationship and what domestic violence is.
Nikki Pithers, chair of Inverell's Community Violence Prevention team, said another problem for the town when tackling domestic violence was there was only one service that worked with perpetrators.
"Some perpetrators are on drugs that inflame their anger and that transfers into the home with domestic violence," Ms Pithers said.
"In Inverell, there is limited access to drug and alcohol, homelessness and mental health services; Tamworth is the closest location to access services addressing these issues."
Moree has similar services for victims of domestic violence and there has been a welcome downward shift in the number of assaults reported in the town (1927 in 2023 compared with 2339 the previous year).
But the town is the third highest local government area for domestic violence assaults, behind only Walgett and Broken Hill.
Ngala Women's Refuge has five rooms and offers emergency accommodation for up to 12 women and children.
One of the workers there, who did not want to be named, has observed an unusual phenomenon.
"A lot of women partner elsewhere and then their husband decides to return to Moree," the worker said.
"Once they return the man becomes a different person, often getting into alcohol and drugs. Returning home to Moree seems to change them.
"Many partners are forced to flee the family home and find refuge here. Some come for time out and can 'read' the situation. The man's been on the grog all weekend and she returns on the Monday, when he has sobered up."
Christmas remains the busiest time for the refuge, the worker said.
"You would've thought that would be a happy time for families, but the refuge is nearly always full at Christmas."
The government statistics show the overwhelming majority of perpetrators are by a spouse or partner, however, cousins, siblings, carers and people in authority have also been earmarked as main perpetrators.
Most assaults happen at home (31,116 in 2023), fewer in a public place (2776) and 532 assaults have even occurred in a shop.
December and January are the months when domestic violence is most likely to occur and early Sunday morning, between midnight and 6am, is when attacks more frequently occur.
Nearly 26,000 victims of domestic assault in NSW were women and just over 13,000 were men.
