A WOMAN has been robbed of her ute at gunpoint as detectives hunt the two men responsible.
The woman was not injured but was shaken after the armed robbery in the early hours of January 3.
Police had remained tight-lipped on the robbery last week until they made a public appeal for help on Tuesday.
Officers said the woman was on the corner of Clarke Street and Sandon Street in Guyra about 4am when she was confronted by the two offenders wielding a firearm.
The men threatened the victim with the gun before stealing her phone and her white ute.
READ ALSO:
The offenders then fled.
The white ute was then found dumped on Dodds Lane at Elsmore, an hour away, about 7.30am the same day.
There, police also found the victim's mobile phone.
Detectives have been investigating the hold-up and searching for the offenders.
On Tuesday afternoon, investigators released CCTV from a Guyra camera which captures the 4WD ute speeding past on Ollera Street minutes after the robbery.
Anyone who saw the white ute - which has writing on the side - in the early hours of January 3 is urged to contact New England detectives.
Police are also appealing for anyone in Guyra who saw two men acting suspiciously before the hold-up to contact 6771 0699.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.