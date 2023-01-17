The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Two dead, two others injured in horror crash on Bruxner Highway near Boggabilla, north of Moree

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are on scene investigating the fatal crash. Picture from file

TWO people are dead and another two patients, believed to be children, have been injured in a horror crash on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.