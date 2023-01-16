TWO roaming dogs, that were responsible for killing a family pet in Kootingal, have been euthanised after the owners failed to come forward.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council confirmed to the Leader the dogs involved in an attack, which claimed the life of another dog, had been euthanised at the companion animal centre.
The dogs were seized by council rangers after the attack and were held at the shelter for seven days while staff tried to locate the owners.
The spokesperson confirmed on Monday the dogs had been euthanised after all avenues to find the owners had been "exhausted".
"Council rangers have followed up with the victim and advised that the offending dogs have now been euthanised," the spokesperson said.
The roaming dogs were not registered or microchipped and a police investigation was launched to locate the owners.
"Unless further information becomes available, the likelihood of identifying the owner is extremely low," the spokesperson said.
Council's Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker, told the Leader last week if the owners were found they would face "significant penalties and fines", and if it was before the seven days they could have chosen to take the dogs home or euthanise them.
If they were taken home they would have been deemed "dangerous dogs".
The tragedy in Kootingal was just one of two incidents, with two dogs in Hillvue also attacked by a roaming dog.
Since July 1 last year 14 dog attacks have been reported to council.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
